Receiver at beximco: SC appeal order today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver an order today on an appeal filed challenging the High Court directive that instructed Bangladesh Bank to appoint a receiver to manage the companies of Beximco Group and attach their all properties.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited has filed the leave to appeal petition with the Appellate Division of the SC in September seeking to scrap the HC directive.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam fixed today for passing the order.