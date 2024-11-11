Receiver at beximco: SC appeal order today

Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Mon Nov 11, 2024 08:48 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 04:32 AM

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver an order today  on an appeal filed challenging the High Court directive that instructed Bangladesh Bank to appoint a receiver to manage the companies of Beximco Group and attach their all properties.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited has filed the leave to appeal petition with the Appellate Division of the SC in September seeking to scrap the HC directive.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam fixed today for passing the order.

