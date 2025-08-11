Rayhan’s death in custody: Ex-SI Akbar freed on bail

Suspended sub-inspector (SI) Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan, prime accused in the 2020 custodial death of Rayhan Uddin, has been released from jail after securing bail from the High Court.

Prasanta Kumar Bonik, senior jail superintendent of Sylhet Central Jail-2, confirmed that Akbar walked out of jail yesterday afternoon.

He said, "He secured bail from the High Court. The order reached us on Sunday through the lower court. After verifying the order, he was released in the afternoon."

Akbar was in Sylhet Central Jail-1 since his arrest on November 9, 2020. He was later transferred to Sylhet Central Jail-2 on March 25 this year.

Rayhan Ahmed

On October 11, 2020, Rayhan Uddin, a youth from Neharipara area in Sylhet city, was detained by SI Akbar and his team at Bandarbazar police outpost.

Hours after the detention, Rayhan was rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where he died. Critical injuries were found on his body.

Rayhan's family alleged that police tortured him in custody, demanding ransom money from the family.

The allegation sparked protest, and Rayhan's wife filed a case under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act, after the Sylhet Metropolitan Police's (SMP) initial inquiry found evidence of torture at the outpost.

SI Akbar, who was in charge of the outpost at the time, along with three others, was suspended on October 12, 2020. Three more officers were withdrawn from duty.

Later, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) took over the case and arrested Constable Harun, along with two others. Akbar went into hiding but was arrested on November 9, 2020 from the Kanaighat border area in Sylhet, while fleeing to India.

On May 5, 2021, PBI submitted a charge sheet naming Akbar Hossain Bhuiyan, 32, as the prime accused.

Others accused in the case include Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashek Elahi, 43, constables Md Harunur Rashid, 32, and Titu Chandra Das, 38; suspended SI Md Hasan Uddin, 32; and Akbar's relative Abdullah Al Noman, 32, a journalist from Sylhet's Companiganj.