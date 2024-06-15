Rawhide trade: DMP chief warns against extortion

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman today warned against any illegal activities including extortion regarding the rawhide trade during Eid-ul-Azha.

Speaking at a coordination meeting at DMP headquarters, the commissioner said that the DMP would monitor the entire process of rawhide collection, storage, and marketing.

The meeting focused on strategies for securing vehicles transporting rawhides, ensuring smooth traffic flow, and preventing illegal activities.

Police will be alert to prevent the formation of any syndicates within the leather trade, he added.

The sale of rawhides on bridges or roads in areas such as Jatrabari, Hazaribagh, Newmarket, and Gabtali will be strictly prohibited on Eid day, he said.

To avoid artificial inflation, enhanced intelligence surveillance will be in place to monitor and control salt prices, the DMP boss added.

The commissioner noted that nearly ten million residents leave the city to celebrate Eid in their hometowns. Comprehensive security measures, including checkpoints, patrols, foot patrols, and intelligence surveillance, will be in place to ensure safety. Coordination with local guards will also be part of the security strategy.

Regarding the prevention of rawhide smuggling, the DMP chief said checkpoints and police patrols will be set up on all exit routes from Dhaka. Vehicles carrying rawhides will be allowed to travel to Hemayetpur via Gabtali.

He said the inspector general of police (IGP) has directed that hides must not leave their respective districts.