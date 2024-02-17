Rape of woman: Three more arrested in Khulna

Police have arrested three more people in connection with the rape of a woman in Khulna.

With this, the law enforcers have so far arrested four people -- Imamul Zoaddar alias Enamul, Abdus Samad, Suman Halder and Rashida Begum.

Of them, Enamul, Suman and Rashida were arrested on Thursday night, said Sushanta Sarkar, additional superintendent of police in Khulna, during at a press conference at the SP office yesterday.

Abdus Samad was arrested as a suspect on Wednesday morning.

In the early hours of Monday, a woman in Khulna's Paikgachha upazila was reportedly raped by criminals who spread glue on her eyes to prevent her from identifying them.

Gold ornaments and cash were also looted by the criminals who broke in when she was home alone, said family members.

According to family members and neighbours, the criminals climbed onto the roof of the one-storey building and broke in through the door of the rooftop.

According to police, Enamul was involved in rape and robbery. His mother Rashida sold the looted gold to Suman Halder.

Investigation is still going on to find out whether anyone else is involved in the rape and robbery, said the police official Sushanta Sarkar.