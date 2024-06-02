Rape of woman, suicide: NHRC demands probe, punishment

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ordered an investigation into the gang rape and subsequent suicide of a woman in Kurigram following her family's inability to repay a loan.

This directive was given in a press release issued by the NHRC today.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's uncle at Rajibpur Police Station in Kurigram on May 31, the woman and her husband, residents of Collegepara, had taken a Tk 20,000 loan from one Jaynal Abedin a few months ago. As they could not repay the loan, Jaynal and three others raped the woman for two months.

On May 22, the victim, who is the mother of a three-year-old child, told some of her relatives and neighbours and even recorded herself saying, "I was blackmailed, I was gang-raped."

Two days later, the couple ingested poison together, police said.

On information, locals came to their aid and took them to the hospital. On May 29, the woman died but her husband survived.

Quoting media reports, the NHRC said that the victim initially was unable to file a complaint due to obstruction by police.

Moreover, after the woman's death, a local union parishad (UP) member demanded Tk 1 lakh from her husband as payment for the couple's treatment and took his signature on a blank stamp, it added.

Describing the allegations as extremely tragic and severe violations of human rights, the NHRC has demanded that the individuals involved be brought to justice.

It also said a committee led by an additional deputy commissioner should be formed to investigate the allegations.

The deputy commissioner of Kurigram has been directed to send a detailed investigation report to the NHRC.

Additionally, the superintendent of police in Kurigram has been instructed to closely monitor the investigation, submit an urgent report to the court and inform the NHRC.

The deadline for submitting the report has been set for July 16.

On Saturday, police arrested -- Jaynal Abedin, 48, the prime accused, and his accomplice, Alam Hossain, 40, in connection with the incident.

Police are looking to arrest the two other accused, Shukkur Ali, 59, and Soleyman, 29.