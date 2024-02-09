Rape in Subarnachar: All three accused arrested AL leader placed on

Police yesterday arrested another accused in a case filed over the rape of a womanand her minor daughter in Noakhali's Subarnachar upazila early Tuesday.

With the arrest of Md Harun, a 42-year-old cattle trader of Charkazi Mokhles village in the upazila's Charwapda union, all three of the accused were nabbed, said Noakhali Superintendent of Police Md Asaduzzaman.

"After the rape, Harun fled to different places and even tried to escape to India through the Benapole border. We were tracking his movements and finally arrested him from Dhaka early today [yesterday]."

Meanwhile, the prime accused, Abul Khair alias Munhsi, recently-expelled president of Charwapda Union Awami League and a former union parishad member, was placed on a four-day remand, said Noakhali Court Inspector-1 Md Shah Alam.

He added that Charjabbar Police Inspector Md Zainal Abedin, also the investigation officer of the case, sought a seven-day remand after producing Munshi before the court of district Senior Judicial Magistrate Tanya Islam.

On February 5, a woman and her minor daughter were raped in their home in Charkaji Mokhles village in the union, after the three accused broke in. They also stole jewellery and cash from the house.

Later, the victim woman filed a case with Charjabbar Police Station, accusing two named and one unnamed people.