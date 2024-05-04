Rape of Student: Fugitive death row convict held in Dhaka

Rab early yesterday arrested a fugitive convict who was sentenced to death in a case filed over the rape of a college student in Natore in 2012.

Tipped off, a team of Natore Rab with the help of Rab-1 conducted a drive and arrested Sabbir alias Abu Sayed in Dhaka airport area.

According to the prosecution, Sabbir was in a relationship with a college student in Natore's Baraigram.

On October 19, 2012, Sabbir and his friends raped her. Later, Baraigram police registered a case following a complaint lodged by the girl. Police pressed charges against 11 people. On April 5 last year, a Natore tribunal sentenced six people, including Sabbir, to death and four to life imprisonment. A few accused, including Sabbir, have remained absconding since then.