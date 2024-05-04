Crime & Justice
UNB, Natore
Sat May 4, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 01:35 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Rape of Student: Fugitive death row convict held in Dhaka

UNB, Natore
Sat May 4, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 01:35 AM

Rab early yesterday arrested a fugitive convict who was sentenced to death in a case filed over the rape of a college student in Natore in 2012.

Tipped off, a team of Natore Rab with the help of Rab-1 conducted a drive and arrested Sabbir alias Abu Sayed in Dhaka airport area.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to the prosecution, Sabbir was in a relationship with a college student in Natore's Baraigram.

On October 19, 2012, Sabbir and his friends raped her. Later, Baraigram police registered a case following a complaint lodged by the girl. Police pressed charges against 11 people. On April 5 last year, a Natore tribunal sentenced six people, including Sabbir, to death and four to life imprisonment. A few accused, including Sabbir, have remained absconding since then.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|পরিবেশ

বাড়ছে সুরমা-কুশিয়ারার পানি, সাময়িক বন্যার শঙ্কা

কানাইঘাট পয়েন্টে সুরমা নদীর পানি বিপৎসীমার ১৩ সেন্টিমিটার ওপর দিয়ে প্রবাহিত হচ্ছে।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

বাংলাদেশের সহজ জয়ে প্রথম পরীক্ষায় উৎরে গেলেন সাইফুদ্দিন-তানজিদ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification