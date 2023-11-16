Rape, murder: SC sentences two to life term

The Supreme Court yesterday sentenced two convicts --Mehedi Hasan Swapan and Sumon Jamadder -- to life imprisonment in a case filed over the rape and murder of a girl, Fatima Akhter Eti, in Mathbaria of Pirojpur in 2014.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC, headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, delivered the verdict after scrapping a High Court verdict that on June 30, 2021 acquitted Swapan and Sumon, who had been sentenced to death by the trial court.

The SC verdict came following an appeal filed by the state challenging the HC verdict.

Other three judges of the bench are -- Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique.

Nine-year-old Eti, a student of Hatem Ali Government Primary School and daughter of Ful Miah Hawlader from Jhatibunia in Mathbaria, used to live at her maternal grandfather's house at Bandhabpara-Bukhaitala village.

On October 5, 2014, she went to a nearby field to bring a cow back home. Mehedi and Sumon forcibly took her to an orchard and raped her. The two then strangled her to death.