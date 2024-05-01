Rape, murder of 9-year-old: Rab arrests prime suspect

Rab has arrested the prime suspect in a case filed in connection with raping and killing a third grader in Cumilla's Sadar upazila on Monday.

The arrestee is Mafizur Rahman Mafu, 38, a resident of Cumilla's Sadar South upazila, reports our Cumilla correspondent.

A team of Rab-11 last night arrested Mafizur from Feruabazar area in Shaharasti of Chandpur district, said Tanvir Mahmud Pasha, commanding officer of the Rab battalion in a press briefing today.

During the primary interrogation, Mafizur confessed to the crime, added the Rab official.

Alamgir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Cumilla Sadar South Model Police Station, told the correspondent that Rab handed over the accused to police this afternoon.

Earlier, police recovered the nine-year-old girl's body around 3:30pm on Monday from a paddy field next to a local mosque.

Later, her body was sent to the Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police said as per their primary observation, the girl was killed after rape.

A case has been filed and an investigation has been launched in this regard.

The girl's mother earlier told The Daily Star, "My daughter went to school in the morning like every other day but did not return home on time. We searched for her at every possible spot in our area but couldn't find her. We then went to the police and informed them.

"Later, some locals informed us that my daughter's body was lying in a bush near Khowaish Jame Masjid. We rushed to the spot with police and found her body there."