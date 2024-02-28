Rape of Khulna Univ student: Man sentenced to life imprisonment

A Khulna court today sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a case filed for raping a female student of Khulna University.

Judge Abdus Salam Khan of Khulna Women and Child Torture Prevention Tribunal-3 announced the verdict this afternoon, Farid Ahmed, public prosecutor of the court, told our Khulna correspondent.

The court also fined convict Rafi Islam, 30, Tk 50,000. He has to serve one more year in jail if he fails to pay the fine, Farid said.

The victim filed the case with the court on January 8, 2023, and police registered the case on January 11 same year as per the directives of the court.

Sohel Rana, a sub-inspector of Sonadanga Police Station filed the charge sheet against Rafi, the lone accused of the case, on February 23 last year.