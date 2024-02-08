Rape in JU: Key accused among 2 held

Rab yesterday arrested two people, including a key accused and a BCL leader, from Dhaka and Naogaon over the rape of a 19-year-old woman on Jahangirnagar University campus on Saturday night.

The arrestees are -- Mamunur Rashid Mamun, 44, an outsider and acquaintance of JU BCL leader Mostafizur Rahman, and an abettor, Murad Hossain, 22, an assistant secretary of JU unit Chhatra League.

Mamun was arrested in Dhaka's Farmgate, while Murad was arrested in Naogaon, said Rab's Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin.

On Saturday, the victim's husband filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act against six people with Ashulia Police Station, on charges of raping and abetting the rape.

All of the accused have been arrested so far.

According to the case statement, the woman was raped inside the university's botanical garden on Saturday night, after her husband was confined at Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall.

Police immediately arrested four JU students over the incident.

They are -- Mostafizur Rahman, 28, the prime accused, also the JU BCL's international affairs secretary; Sabbir Hasan, 24, an executive member of JU unit BCL, ASM Mostafa Monowar alias Sagar Siddique, 26, and Hasanuzzaman, 26.

Students and teachers at Jahangirnagar University have been staging protests for the last few days, demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits and justice for the woman.