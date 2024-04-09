Rape of girl in Tongi: Rab arrests prime accused

Rab members have arrested the prime accused in a case filed over the gang rape of a young girl in Gazipur's Tongi.

Sifat Ullah, 20, son of Salauddin Mia in Tongi, was arrested from the Jorpukur area in Gazipur yesterday afternoon, Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Parvez Rana of Rab-1 told this newspaper today.

Sifat confessed to his crime during primary interrogation, Parvez said.

The other accused in the case, Sabbir Mahmud, is still absconding, he added.

Quoting the case statement, ASP Rana said the incident took place on the roof of Salauddin's rented house in Tongi on March 31.

Later, the victim's father filed a case in this connection with Tongi West Police Station on April 1.