Rape attempt on madrasa girl: UP chairman’s son, among 3, held in Faridpur

Police have arrested three youths, including the son of a union parishad chairman, on charges of attempting to rape a madrasa student in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur.

The arrestees are Saifur Rahman, 21, son of Chandra Union Parishad chairman, Tahsin Munshi, 20, and Munna Mia, 20, of the upazila, reports our local correspondent quoting police.

Saifur was arrested at the scene of the crime yesterday, while Tahsin and Munna were arrested today during a raid.

A case has been filed with Bhanga Police Station, and all three arrestees were produced before a court, said Mamun Al Rashid, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Quoting the case statement, police said the madrasa girl, 15, from Madaripur's Shibchar upazila, along with her boyfriend, 24, was travelling to Shibchar on a rickshaw van yesterday.

When they reached Bamankanda in Bhanga upazila, Saifur, along with Tahsin and Munna, stopped the van and assaulted her boyfriend and the van driver.

At one point, they attempted to rape the madrasa student by taking her into a nearby bush. At that time, a patrol team of Bhanga Police Station, passing the area, heard her screams and rescued the girl.

The law enforcers arrested Saifur at the scene, but the two others managed to escape, police said.

Based on information provided by Saifur, Tahsin and Munna were arrested around 10:00am today, he added.