Rape accused found hanging in jail cell

The body of a man accused in a rape case was found hanging in his cell at Bogura District Jail Saturday evening, said prison authorities yesterday afternoon.

The deceased is Iqbal Hossain, 22, of Mukundapur village in Gaibandha's Gobindaganj upazila.

Prison authorities claimed Iqbal committed suicide using his lungi to hang himself from the toilet window in his cell.

His body was sent to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The time of his death was estimated at around 5:00pm on Saturday.

After an autopsy, Iqbal's body was handed over to his family yesterday afternoon.

On February 3, a case was filed against Iqbal over the rape of a seventh-grade schoolgirl in Sonatala upazila.

He was arrested that night and sent to court the following day. The court ordered he be sent to jail.

Iqbal was accused in another rape case in October 2023. He was also previously accused of child murder. He was on bail in those cases.