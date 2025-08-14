Rangpur mob killing: Court places 4 suspects on 3-day remand

A Rangpur court today placed four men on three-day remand each in connection with the mob beating that killed two persons in Taraganj upazila on August 9.

Rangpur Judicial Magistrate Court Judge Krishna Kamol Roy passed the order after hearing the remand petition submitted by police around noon today, said Taraganj Police Station's Officer-in-charge (OC) MA Faruk.

The OC said, "I have collected several video footages of the mob attack. These are being reviewed, and many of the attackers have already been identified. The drive to arrest them is ongoing."

The arrestees are Akhtarul Islam, 45, of Burirhat village; Ebadat Hossain, 27, of Balapur village; Rafiqul Islam, 33, and Mizanur Rahman, 22, of Rahimapur from Soyar union in the upazila.

According to police, victims Ruplal Das and his nephew-in-law Pradip Das were beaten to death around 9:00pm on August 9 at Burirhat Bottola in Soyar union on suspicion of stealing a rickshaw van.

The following day, Ruplal's wife Maloti Rani filed a murder case with Taraganj Police Station, accusing around 700 unidentified individuals.

Ruplal, from Ghonirampur Dangapara village of Kursha union, earned a living making and repairing shoes at Taraganj Bazar. Pradip, from Shyampur in Mithapukur upazila, worked as a rickshaw van puller.