Rangpur hospital director, assistant director made OSD over corruption

Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH) Director Dr Mohammad Yunus Ali and its Assistant Director (Admin) Dr Md Mozidul Islam have been made officers on special duty (OSD) for their alleged involvement in corruption.

The Health Services Division under the Ministry of Family and Welfare issued a letter, signed by its assistant secretary MK Hasan Zahid, in this regard, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

Talking to this correspondent, Director Yunus said he heard about this (OCD) but he has yet to get any official letter in this regard.

