Rana Plaza: SC stays HC bail of Sohel Rana

The Supreme Court chamber judge yesterday stayed a High Court order that granted ad-interim bail to Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana in a case filed over deaths during the collapse of the plaza in April 2013.

Justice Md Rezaul Haque, the chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC, passed the order following a challenge petition filed by the state.

The chamber judge also sent the state's petition to the full bench of the Appellate Division for its further hearing on October 21.

Sohel Rana cannot get released from jail following the SC chamber judge's order.