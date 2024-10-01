Rana Plaza Collapse: Sohel Rana granted ad-interim bail

The High Court today granted ad-interim bail to Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana for six months in a case filed over deaths during the collapse of the plaza in April 2013.

The court also issued a rule, asking the state to explain why Sohel should not be granted regular bail in this case.

The bench of justices Md Ataur Rahman Khan and KM Hafiz-Ul Alam granted the order following a bail petition by Sohel, Deputy Attorney General Masud Rana told The Daily Star, adding that the government will move an appeal before the Supreme Court's Appellate Division, challenging the HC bail.

At least 1,135 people, mostly garment workers, were killed and over 2,500 others injured as the nine-storey building came crashing down in Savar on April 24, 2013, raising questions about labour and human rights standards in Bangladesh. Wali Ashraf, sub-inspector of Savar Police Station, had filed the murder case, accusing Sohel Rana, a former Jubo League leader, his father and several others, hours after the incident.

On May 24, 2015 the Criminal Investigation Department pressed charges against Sohel and 41 others while the Dhaka District and Sessions Judge's Court framed charges against them on July 18, 2016.