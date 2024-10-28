Rana Plaza collapse: SC extends stay order on Sohel Rana’s HC bail

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today extended its chamber judge's October 2 order that stayed a High Court order granting ad-interim bail to Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana in a case filed over deaths during the collapse of the factory building in April 2013.

The apex court also asked the HC to dispose of in two months the rule that the High Court issued asking the state why Sohel Rana should not be granted permanent bail in the case.

The stay order on the HC's ad-interim bail for Sohel will continue till disposal of the rule, and therefore, he cannot get released now, his lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir told The Daily Star.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam passed the order following a petition filed by the state challenging the HC's ad-interim bail to Sohel Rana.

Additional Attorney General Mohammad Arshadur Rauf represented the state during the hearing.

Following a bail petition filed by Sohel, the HC October 1 granted ad-interim bail to him for six months and also issued a rule asking the state to explain why he should not be granted regular bail in this case.

At least 1,135 people, mostly garment workers, were killed and over 2,500 others injured as the nine-storey building came crashing down in Savar on April 24, 2013, raising questions about labour and human rights standards in Bangladesh. Wali Ashraf, sub-inspector of Savar Police Station, had filed the murder case, accusing Sohel Rana, a former Jubo League leader, his father and several others, hours after the incident.

On May 24, 2015 the Criminal Investigation Department pressed charges against Sohel and 41 others while the Dhaka District and Sessions Judge's Court framed charges against them on July 18, 2016.