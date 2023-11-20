Ramu Govt College: Probe launched into graft allegations against principal

An investigation into several corruption allegations raised against the principal of Ramu Government College in Cox's Bazar has been launched.

A probe committee comprising education officer Mohammad Munirul Alam and audit officer Sultan Ahmed of the Directorate of Inspection and Audit under the education ministry, as part of its two-day visit to the college, talked to teachers and inspected relevant documents yesterday, said college sources.

The ministry launched the investigation after multiple allegations were raised against Mujibul Alam, an education cadre official who has been on deputation at Ramu College since August 2022.

DIA Director Prof Waliullah Md Ajmotgir, who signed the letter for investigation, said the probe body was sent to investigate allegations against college authority.

He, however, could not elaborate on the allegations.

Mohamamd Munirul Alam, a probe body member, said they are investigating financial irregularities.

According to several college documents, at least 60 projects have been taken after Mujibul joined the college.

A chunk of money has been pocketed in the name of those projects taken for different procurements, reconstruction, and for organising various programmes, said teachers.

Observing some of the project documents, a bill of Tk 2,98,000 was seen for observing National Mourning Day on August 15. However, according to teachers, the actual expenses, including lunch for 50 teachers and snacks for 30 students and printing a banner, was not more than Tk 50,000.

Tk 1.5 lakh was returned to the college fund after the issue made headlines.

Also, around Tk 6 lakh was spent for annual cultural programmes and sports competition. But the actual expenses were much less, said a teacher preferring anonymity.

Major irregularities were found in the Tk 3,35,000 bill, spent from college fund, for the farewell programme for 12th graders.

Israt Jahan, assistant professor of the college's history department and convenor of the programme, said, "I initially didn't sign the bill after finding irregularities. However, I had to approve it later upon the principal's request."

Mujibul could not be reached for comments despite several attempts.