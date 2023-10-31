Rajshahi sees two murders within 5hrs

Within the span of approximately five hours on Sunday, Rajshahi witnessed two murders.

Around 11:30pm, Golam Kazem Ali Ahmed, an assistant professor at Shah Makhdum Medical College and Hospital, was killed near the city's Bornali Rail Crossing.

The physician was returning home to Uposhohor Housing Estate on his motorcycle from his private practice in Laxmipur, said Jamilur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner of RMP. A gang of criminals in a microbus intercepted him at the level crossing, stabbed him in the chest and right arm, and sped away.

Locals took him to RMCH, where he was declared dead.

Kazem Ali was a former president of Rajshahi Medical College unit of Chhatra Shibir, according to his brother, Golam Azam Ali Ahmed. The victim's wife filed a murder case against unidentified people with Rajpara Police Station.

Doctors protested at Shaheb Bazar, demanding the arrest of the criminals, while Bangladesh Medical Association condemned the killing.

Earlier, around 8:00pm, police recovered the body of Ershad Ali Dulal, a 48-year-old medical practitioner, in the City Hat area.

There were stab wounds in the body, said ADC Jamilur Rahman. Two hours prior, Dulal was forcibly taken from his shop at Kristaganj Bazar in Paba by masked individuals. Dulal's brother, Alauddin, said the criminals fired gunshots when some locals attempted to intervene.

He filed a murder case with Chandrima Police Station.

Police are investigating both the cases.