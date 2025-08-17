Rajshahi coaching centre raid: 3 placed on 5-day remand

A Rajshahi court today placed three people, including the owner of a coaching centre called "Doctor English", on a five-day remand each in a case filed under the Arms Act, Explosives Act, and Narcotics Control Act.

The three are Montasebul Alam Onindo, director of the coaching centre, and his associates Robin, 28, and Faisal, 30.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Magistrate Court-2 Judge Mamunur Rashid passed the order after police produced the three before the court seeking seven-day remand, said Rajshahi Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Ali Ashraf Masum.

The court also rejected their bail petitions.

They were arrested during a special operation conducted by the joint force early Friday. The force recovered arms, ammunition, explosive-making materials, and communication equipment at the coaching centre in the city.

Police filed the case with Boalia Police Station last night.

Onindo is the son of Shafiul Alam alias Lattu, former vice-president of BNP's Rajshahi city unit, and owner of the building where the coaching centre is located. He is also a cousin of former Rajshahi city mayor and Awami League leader AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, said a press release issued by 40 East Bengal, Rajshahi Army Camp.

Onindo was earlier arrested as a suspect in the 2016 murder case of Rajshahi University English department teacher Rezaul Karim but was later acquitted.