Railway stations to have IP cameras to prevent sabotage: IGP

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said the installation of Internet Protocol (IP) cameras at important places, including the railway stations, is underway to prevent sabotage acts in trains.

The IGP said that they will try to complete the installation within a week.

He told this in response to a question from journalists after observing the security measures taken on the occasion of Christmas at Kakrail Church in the capital last night.

The IGP said that the miscreants could not carry out anti-election activities openly as their programmes do not have public support.

"The law-and-order situation is completely under our control. Still, a few incidents are happening. But the common people are catching the miscreants and handing them over to us. People are helping us."

In response to another question, the police chief said that they are working as per the instructions of the EC to maintain the law-and-order situation during the election. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone who tries to deteriorate the situation.

Earlier, the IGP said that instructions have been given to all units to ensure security in organising Christmas celebrations in all churches across the country.