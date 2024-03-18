Rail staffers picked up for checking ticket of Rab man

Rab members allegedly picked up two sepoys of Railway Nirapatta Bahini (RNB) from Natore Railway Station on Saturday and tortured them for checking the ticket of a Rab member travelling in a train in plainclothes.

Rab admitted picking the two up, but denied torturing them.

It all began around 3:30am when RNB sepoy Moktar Hossain asked Rab member Al Mamun to show his ticket as the latter was passing through the exit after getting off the Dhaka-bound Drutojan Express train.

Mamun became angry and pushed Moktar. RNB members then led Mamun to the ticket checking room, said Motaleb Hossain, in-charge of Railway Nirapatta Bahini.

Around 5:15pm, some members of Rab-5 went there and took Moktar along with sepoy Ziaur Rahman away, saying they wanted to resolve the matter, he said.

The Rab men took them to their office, blindfolded them and beat them. They then took them to Natore District Hospital with injuries, Pakshi Divisional Railway Manager Shah Sufi Nur Mohammad said, quoting the RNB members.

From there, Rab members took the two to Santahar Railway Police Station and lodged a complaint against them, he said.

"The Rab personnel have abused their power by taking away two government employees on duty. It is not acceptable in any way that someone will be taken away like this without any discussion with the railway authorities. We strongly condemn this injustice," Shah Sufi said.

The Rab authorities could have informed the rail authorities about the matter and resolved it then and there, he added.

Lt Col Md Munim Ferdaus, commanding officer of Rab-5, said Rab members did not torture the two; rather the RNB sepoys confined the Rab member to a room at the station and tortured him.

"They dragged him (the Rab member), hit him on the head and beat him with belts in the room. They also abused him verbally," he said.

A Rab patrol team picked up the two RNB personnel for taking legal action, he said, adding that the railway director general was informed of the matter.

Moktar Hossain, officer-in- charge of Santahar Railway Police Station, said Rab handed over the two RNB sepoys to them and Mamun filed a written complaint against them.

Since it is a matter between two forces, further actions will be taken based on the decision of higher authorities, he said.

Meanwhile, police yesterday handed the two RNB sepoys to the railway authorities.

Debdas Bhattacharya, additional inspector general of Railway Police, said, "An investigation will be conducted and action will be taken accordingly."