Crime & Justice
Thu Dec 21, 2023 01:12 AM
Last update on: Thu Dec 21, 2023 01:14 AM

Rail line sabotage in Dinajpur: BNP leader held

Police arrested a BNP leader for his alleged involvement in a sabotage of a rail line in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur yesterday.

The arrestee is Haidar Ali, 50, joint convener of Birampur upazila BNP and a resident of Tatakpur village under Birampur Municipality area.

Police arrested him around 2:00pm, said Subrata Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Birampur Police Station.

Service suspended for 2hrs as fishplates, sleepers of rail tracks removed in Dinajpur

An intercity train averted an accident after miscreants removed fishplates and sleepers from a part of rail tracks in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur on Tuesday night.

A case was filed with Parbatipur GRP police station yesterday in this regard.

