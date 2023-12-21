Rail line sabotage in Dinajpur: BNP leader held
Police arrested a BNP leader for his alleged involvement in a sabotage of a rail line in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur yesterday.
The arrestee is Haidar Ali, 50, joint convener of Birampur upazila BNP and a resident of Tatakpur village under Birampur Municipality area.
Police arrested him around 2:00pm, said Subrata Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Birampur Police Station.
An intercity train averted an accident after miscreants removed fishplates and sleepers from a part of rail tracks in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur on Tuesday night.
A case was filed with Parbatipur GRP police station yesterday in this regard.
