Rail line sabotage in Dinajpur: BNP leader held

Police arrested a BNP leader for his alleged involvement in a sabotage of a rail line in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur yesterday.

The arrestee is Haidar Ali, 50, joint convener of Birampur upazila BNP and a resident of Tatakpur village under Birampur Municipality area.

Police arrested him around 2:00pm, said Subrata Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Birampur Police Station.

An intercity train averted an accident after miscreants removed fishplates and sleepers from a part of rail tracks in Birampur upazila of Dinajpur on Tuesday night.

A case was filed with Parbatipur GRP police station yesterday in this regard.