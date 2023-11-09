‘Racing’ inside Bangabandhu tunnel: Police seize 5 private cars

Police seized five private cars from different areas of Chattogram city today in a case filed over 'racing' inside the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel on October 29.

Jahir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Karnaphuli Police Station, confirmed the development to our Chattogram staff correspondent.

"Five cars among the seven, which were mentioned in the case statement, were seized and taken to Karnaphuli Police Station around 3:30pm. The fate of the cars will be decided by the court," he added.

Earlier, seven people have been sued for allegedly racing inside the Bangabandhu tunnel.

Jahangir Alam, assistant manager of China Communication Construction Company, filed the case with Karnaphuli Police Station on November 1. In a video clip that went viral on social media, the private cars were seen racing with each other inside the tunnel.