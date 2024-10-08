Rab will no longer get involved in killings: DG

Rab will never again get involved in incidents such as enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, the force's Director General AKM Shahidur Rahman has said.

"Enforced disappearance and killings are criminal offences. There is no scope of carrying out these acts as per the law," he said during a meeting with leaders of the Bangladesh Crime Reporters' Association at his office in the capital yesterday.

"If any force members are involved in such crimes, they should be punished."

The Rab chief stressed that there is no need to harm anyone while enforcing law and order, recovering firearms and drugs, and apprehending criminals and militants.

He stated that existing law grants the force the right to self-defence.

"If I go for a drive to arrest criminals and criminals open fire, definitely I have the right to fire back. The law grants that provision. However, the law does not permit me to pick up someone and later shoot him dead.

"It's possible to maintain law and order and counter any challenges, including militancy, by working within the existing legal framework and rules."

Terming enforced disappearance and custodial death as unlawful, the Rab chief said, "Rab will not get involved in such unlawful acts anymore."

Rab will perform their duties within the existing legal framework and strictly comply with internationally recognised human rights standards, he added.

Replying to a query, the Rab DG said he does not know of any secret detention centres called "Aynaghar", adding that Rab will extend full support to the newly formed Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

Shahidur, who was appointed as the DG after the August 5 political changeover, said Rab is monitoring the activities of militants and top criminals who were released from jail.

Regarding Durga Puja, the Rab chief said maximum force will be deployed on the field to ensure security during the celebrations.

There is no security concern this year, he said, adding that social media platforms will be monitored so that no one can spread rumour online.