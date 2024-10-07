Rab will never again get involved in enforced disappearances, killings: DG

Rab will never again get involved in incidents such as enforced disappearances and killings, the force's Director General AKM Shahidur Rahman said today.

"Enforced disappearance and killings are criminal offences. There is no scope of carrying out these as per the law," he said during a meeting with the leaders of Bangladesh Crime Reporters' Association at his office in Dhaka during a view exchange meeting.

If any force members are involved in such crimes, they should be punished, he added.

The Rab chief emphasized that there is no need to harm anyone while enforcing law and order, recovering firearms and drugs, and apprehending criminals and militants.

Shahidur said existing law has given enough safeguards to the law enforcement agency.

"If I go for a drive to arrest criminals and criminals open fire, definitely I have the right to fire back. Law has given that permission. However, the law has not given us permission to pick up a man from a place and kill him by shooting at another place," he added.

"I think it is possible to maintain law and order and counter any challenge including militancy by working within the existing legal framework and rules," he said.

Terming enforced disappearance and custodial death as unlawful, the Rab chief said "Rab will not get involved in such unlawful things anymore, inshallah ."

Rab will perform their duties within the existing legal framework and strictly comply with recognised human rights and dignity, he added.

Replying to a query, the RAB DG said he does not know any Aynaghar, a type of secret detention centre. He said Rab will extend full support to the newly formed Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

Shahidur, who was appointed as the DG after the August 5 changeover, said they are monitoring the activities of the militants and top criminals who came out of jail recently through legal procedure.

The Rab chief said they will deploy maximum strength on the field to ensure security during the Durga Puja.

There is no security concern this year, he said adding that they will monitor social media so that none can spread rumour through the platform.