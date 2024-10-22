RAB unearths kidnapping gang's torture cell at abandoned house in Cox’s Bazar

RAB unearthed a torture cell at an abandoned house in Cox's Bazar last night and arrested four members of a kidnapping gang that operated it.

The gang had been committing various crimes including torturing tourists for ransom at the abandoned house in Baidyaghona Jadiram Hill of the seaside town.

RAB arrested the four gang members and recovered locally made sharp weapons from them around 11:30pm.

The arrestees are Ujjal Das, 28, Utpal Dey, 29, Bidhan Dhar, 30, and Antar Rudra, 22, of Ghonarpara of Cox's Bazar municipality.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kamruzzaman, Senior Assistant Director (Law and Media) of RAB-15 confirmed the incident today.

He said the gang used to kidnap tourists and torture them at the house until they paid the ransom.

They also operated a drug den at the abandoned property.

Last night, Rab members conducted a raid at the torture cell and four people were arrested while trying to escape with weapons, he said.

Attempts are underway to nab the other criminals.

The four arrestees were handed over to Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station and a case was filed in this regard.