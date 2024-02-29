‘Rab Shooting’: Court asks CID to probe Limon’s case afresh

A court in Jhalakathi yesterday ordered the Criminal Investigation Department to reinvestigate the case filed against six members of Rab-8 who allegedly shot college student Limon Hossain in 2011.

After the incident, his left leg had to be amputated.

AHM Imranur Rahman, senior judicial magistrate of Jhalakathi court, passed the order after accepting the no-confidence appeal of Limon's mother Henoara Begum against the final report of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), said Akkas Sikder, lawyer of Limon.

On December 5, 2022, she filed the petition.

Limon, now an assistant professor of Gono University's law department, was shot in the left leg allegedly by the Rab members in Shaturia village of Rajapur upazila on March 23, 2011, considering him a notorious criminal they were looking for. Limon was then 16 years old.

The Rab members then picked him up and sent him to a hospital. On the same day, Rab filed two cases against him.

Four days after the incident, Limon's left leg had to be amputated. He now walks on an artificial leg.

On July 9, 2013, the government decided to withdraw both cases following a request by then chairman of National Human Rights Commission Mizanur Rahman.

Limon's mother lodged an attempt-to-murder case with Jhalakathi Judges Court on April 10 in 2011 against six Rab personnel over shooting her son.

After investigation, police filed the final report before the court on August 14, 2012, recommending dropping the names of the accused from the case.

On August 30, 2012, Henoara submitted a no-confidence petition against the report before the Senior Judicial Magistrate Court in Jhalakathi. But the court rejected it.

She then submitted a revision petition before the District and Sessions Judge court on March 18 in 2013 and it was accepted by additional district and sessions judge on April 1, 2018.

On 22 April, 2018, Md Selim Reza, senior judicial magistrate in Jhalakathi, ordered the PBI to investigate the case. Supporting the police report, the PBI submitted the final report before the court on September 17, 2022.

Rejecting the final report of PBI, Henoara again filed a no-confidence petition before the court.