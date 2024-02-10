Rab rescues woman, arrests ‘abductors and rapist’

Rab arrested four people of a family in Rajshahi city's Padma Residential Area on Thursday night over the abduction and rape of a woman.

The arrestees are Alamgir Royel, 40, of Hetomkhan area, his wife Helena Khatun, 30, sisters-in-law Dilara Begum, 35, and Momtaz Begum, 42, said a Rab press release yesterday.

The victim lost her mobile phone while she was shopping in Rajshahi Court Station area on Thursday afternoon.

Later, Royel took her to his home saying he would help her find the phone. Royel then raped her while his wife and sisters-in-law recorded the incident. They also demanded Tk 5 lakh from her. Acting on a tip-off, a Rab-5 team rescued the woman from Royel's rented house and arrested the four.

Royel was previously accused in a case filed under Children and Women Repression Prevention Act, said the press release.