Rab raids home of Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) members yesterday raided the house of Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque on Road No. 111 in Gulshan area of the capital.

Rab said that Tamizi Haque was threatening to commit suicide if he was arrested, according to security officials who took part in the raid.

A team of Rab-1 started raiding the house of Tamizi Haque around 9:00 pm. The operation was still going on after midnight.

Rab's Law and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Main said that efforts were on to arrest Tamizi Haque.