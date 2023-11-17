Crime & Justice
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Nov 17, 2023 11:11 AM
Last update on: Fri Nov 17, 2023 11:12 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Rab raids home of Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi

UNB, Dhaka
Fri Nov 17, 2023 11:11 AM Last update on: Fri Nov 17, 2023 11:12 AM
Adam Tamizi Haque

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) members yesterday raided the house of Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque on Road No. 111 in Gulshan area of the capital.

Rab said that Tamizi Haque was threatening to commit suicide if he was arrested, according to security officials who took part in the raid.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A team of Rab-1 started raiding the house of Tamizi Haque around 9:00 pm. The operation was still going on after midnight.

Rab's Law and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Main said that efforts were on to arrest Tamizi Haque.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

সন্ধ্যায় মোংলা-পায়রা অতিক্রম করতে পারে ঘূর্ণিঝড় ‘মিধিলি’

উপকূলীয় জেলা-অদূরবর্তী দ্বীপ ও চরগুলোর নিম্নাঞ্চলে জলোচ্ছ্বাসের আশঙ্কা

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

খুলনায় ভারী বৃষ্টিতে স্থবির জনজীবন, আমন ও সবজি খেত ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত হওয়ার আশঙ্কা

২০ মিনিট আগে