Rab raids 'Arsa den' after 'gunbattle'; arrests 2

Rapid Action Battalion today arrested two suspected members of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) during a raid in a hill adjacent to Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar this morning.

The raid follows a gunbattle in the area in the early hours.

They also recovered arms, grenades and rocket shells during the raid on a den of Myanmar-based armed group at Lal Pahar area, according a notification sent to media by Rab this morning.

A bomb disposal unit of Bangladesh Army has reached the spot to destroy the recovered bombs and explosives, it added.

Rab will hold a press briefing later in the day to disclose more details in this regard.