Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed May 15, 2024 12:45 PM
Last update on: Wed May 15, 2024 12:55 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Rab raids 'Arsa den' after 'gunbattle'; arrests 2

Star Digital Report
Wed May 15, 2024 12:45 PM Last update on: Wed May 15, 2024 12:55 PM
Photo: Collected

Rapid Action Battalion today arrested two suspected members of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) during a raid in a hill adjacent to Ukhiya Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar this morning.

The raid follows a gunbattle in the area in the early hours.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They also recovered arms, grenades and rocket shells during the raid on a den of Myanmar-based armed group at Lal Pahar area, according a notification sent to media by Rab this morning.

A bomb disposal unit of Bangladesh Army has reached the spot to destroy the recovered bombs and explosives, it added.

Rab will hold a press briefing later in the day to disclose more details in this regard.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সারা দেশে আজ থেকে নো হেলমেট, নো ফুয়েল: কাদের
|বাংলাদেশ

সারা দেশে আজ থেকে নো হেলমেট, নো ফুয়েল: কাদের

‘মোটরসাইকেল ইদানিং আরেক উপদ্রব।’

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

আইসিটি খাতে ২০২৬ সালের মধ্যে নারীর অংশগ্রহণ হবে ২৫ শতাংশ: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification