Rab official, SI withdrawn

Two law enforcement officials have been withdrawn over the allegation that a woman died in Rab custody in Kishoreganj's Bhairab.

Bhairab Camp Commander Fahim Faisal has been asked to report to the Rab headquarters while SI Nazmul Hasan of Nandail Police Station was attached to the Mymensingh police lines, said Mymensingh SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan.

Suraiya Khatun was declared dead on Friday morning when she was brought to Bhairab Upazila Health Complex from Rab's Bhairab office.

According to her family members, she was detained on Thursday evening from in front of Nandail Police Station.

They said Suraiya along with her husband Azizul Islam, and son Taijul Islam was going to Nandail Police Station as they were told to report there after she and her son were made accused in a case filed for torturing and killing Taijul's wife over dowry.

Taijul and Suraiya were detained and kept at separate rooms at the camp.

Following Suraiya's death, Taijul was handed over to the police. Later, a court sent him to jail.

However, SI Najmul, the case's investigating officer, denied making any call asking the two to report at the police station.

He said a Rab team detained her from her home in Chandipasha union of Mymensingh's Nandail upazila.