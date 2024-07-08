Rab gets new media wing director

Lt Col Munim Ferdous, commanding officer (CO) of Rab-5, has been made the new director and spokesperson of the legal and media wing of the Rapid Action Battalion.

He will replace current spokesperson Commander Arafat Islam, according to a Rab circular today.

Arafat, who was made the spokesperson in April this year, has been transferred to Rab-8.

Meanwhile, CO of Rab-8, Lt Col Kazi Zubair Alam Shovon, has been transferred to Rab-3.

The current Rab-3 CO Lt Col Firoz Kabir was transferred to Rab-5.

Lt Col Abdur Rahman, CO of Rab-4, has been posted to the operations wing of Rab headquarters.

The reshuffle comes more than one month after Md Harun-Ar-Rashid took charge as the new director general of the force on June 5.