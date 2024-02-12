Rab detains 30 robbers in the Bay of Bengal

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) today said its members detained 30 robbers during overnight drives at the outer anchorage of Chattogram.

During the drives, Rab also seized two engine-run trawlers, Rab-7 Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Mahbub Alam said around 12:30pm today.

In a short message, he said the robbers were held while taking preparation to commit robbery in different fishing boats and vessels in the sea, our Chattogram staff correspondent reports.

Firearms and ammunition were recovered from them, he added.

Details will be disclosed in a press briefing later in the day.