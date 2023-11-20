Rab detains 2 'along with crude bombs' in Demra

Rapid Action Battalion detained two persons along with "a huge number of crude bombs and bomb making materials" from an abandoned house in Dhaka's Demra this evening.

Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer of Rab-3, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

The arrests were made during a drive at Basherpool area, he said adding that the operation was ongoing.

Rab's bomb disposal unit and dog squad were heading towards the spot , he added.

Rab will hold a on-spot briefing later on the matter.