Rab busts fake currency gang in Brahmanbaria, 3 arrested

Fri May 3, 2024 06:35 PM
Last update on: Fri May 3, 2024 06:38 PM

Photo: Collected

Rapid Action Battalion members have busted a gang involved in the printing and circulation of counterfeit Bangladeshi notes in Brahmanbaria.

Three people were arrested during the raid, our local correspondent reports.

Rab also seized fake currency notes worth Tk 4,88,500 along with printing materials used in the fabrication process, said a press release signed by Moshiur Rahman Sohel, assistant superintendent of police of Rab-9 in Sylhet.

The operation was conducted in Kamalmora village under Bijoynagar upazila last night, the release added.

The arrestees are Md Rasel Haji, 32, a resident of Faridganj upazila of Chandpur, Alamgir Hossain, 34, a resident of Feni Sadar Upazila and Sani Miah, 19, son of Sahab Uddin of Bijoynagar in Brahmanbaria.

A case was filed against them with Bijoynagar Police Station. All the three arrested have been sent to jail by the court.

