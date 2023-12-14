Rab busts ‘arms factory’ in Cox’s Bazar

Rapid Action Battalion yesterday busted an "arms factory" in a remote hilly area under Ramu upazila in Cox's Bazar after conducting a 16-hour drive there.

They also arrested four persons in this connection.

The drive was conducted at Tulatali Hill in Chhagirakata under Eidgaon union in Ramu, said Lt Col HM Sajjad Hossain, commander of Cox's Bazar Rab-15 Battalion, at press briefing yesterday.

Rab recovered 10 locally-made guns, 10 rifle bullets, 12 cartridges and a large cache of arms making materials from the spot, he also said.

The arrestees are Zafar Alam, Lal Mia, Main Uddin and Shahab Uddin. A case was filed against them with Ramu Police Station.

However, Maniul Haque, owner and chief arms maker of the factory, managed to flee, the official said.