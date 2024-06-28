Rab arrests three 'Ansar Al Islam' members in Cox’s Bazar

Rapid Action Battalion arrested three members of banned militant organisation Ansar Al Islam in a raid in Chowfaldandi area of​​ Cox's Bazar.

The arrested are Zakaria Mandal, 19, of Islampur area of ​​Jamalpur, Md Niamat Ullah, 21, of Bhola, and Md Ozair, 19, of Sonagazi area in Feni.

Rab said all three are active members of the banned militant outfit.

Ten extremist books, 29 leaflets, 1 diary, 2 madrasa identity cards, 2 NIDs, 2 mobile phones and Tk 4,590 were recovered from the arrestees.

Teams of the intelligence wing of RAB headquarters, Rab-15 and Rab-7 conducted the operation on last night, Commander Arafat Islam, director of the legal and media wing of Rab, said today in a press briefing.

After the Eid holidays, the arrestees left home and gathered in Cox's Bazar to conduct secret meetings about adopting various policies, Arafat said.

They joined Ansar al-Islam after being inspired by the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan, he added.

"The activities of Ansar Al Islam almost came to a standstill in the face of regular operations by Rab and other law enforcement forces. Due to disruption of activities in the name of this organisation [Ansar Al Islam], they formed a new militant group named 'As-Shahadat' with the ideology of Ansar al-Islam and are carrying out recruitment activities."