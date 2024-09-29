RAB arrests SUST BCL president Khalilur Rahman

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested president of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Khalilur Rahman from Mymensingh's Bhaluka last afternoon.

Mashihur Rahman, assistant superintendent of police at RAB-9, confirmed the information saying that being tipped-off, members of RAB-9 and RAB-14 conducted a joint drive and arrested him from Bhaluka around 1:00pm.

He is accused in a case filed with Sylhet's Kotwali Police Station, he said, adding that the arrestee was handed over to the police station.

Efforts are on to arrest the rest of the accused in the case, the RAB officer added.

On September 25, the RAB personnel also arrested general secretary of the SUST unit of the BCL Sajibur Rahman from Narsingdi's Raipura.