RAB arrests listed drug peddler Shahjahan in Dhaka

Members of RAB arrested listed drug peddler Shahjahan Mia, nephew of former lawmaker Abdur Rahman Bodi, from Dhaka's Bashundhara Residential Area last night.

Imran Khan, assistant superintendent of police (media wing) of RAB Headquarters, confirmed the matter.

Shahjahan, former chairman of Teknaf Sadar union parishad, was accused of openly attacking protesters with weapons during the recent student-led movement in Teknaf.

Moreover, he is accused in several cases including violence and drug dealing.

Bodi, an Awami League-backed former lawmaker and much criticised for his alleged involvement in yaba peddling from Myanmar, was arrested by RAB in Chattogram city on August 20.