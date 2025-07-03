Rab arrests key associate of 'Kobzikata' group from Narail

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) has arrested a key associate of the notorious "Kobzikata Group", allegedly involved in criminal activities in Dhaka's Mohammadpur.

Md Babu Khan alias Tunda Babu, 31, was arrested from Lohagara, Narail district in a drive conducted by Rab-2 yesterday, the battalion's commanding officer, Lt Col Khalidul Haque Hawlader, confirmed at a press briefing in Karwan Bazar today.

"Tunda" Babu has been involved in extortion, mugging, land grabbing, drug dealing, and armed robbery in Mohammadpur and surrounding areas, operating under the directive of Kobzikata Group's ringleader Anwar alias Kobzikata Anwar, the commanding officer said.

According to Rab, Babu led a teen gang that used to mug pedestrians in deserted areas during the day and commit home and apartment robberies at gunpoint late at night.

The gang also intercepted vehicles to loot valuables, claimed Rab, adding that they were also involved in drug trading in various areas.

Rab informed that on February 18, Babu was seen brandishing sharp weapons in a show of force in Dhaka's Shyamoli Housing Project.

CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Later, he was arrested on February 24 and released on bail on May 5, after which he resumed his criminal activities.

Babu reportedly admitted during primary interrogation that he was a close associate of Kobzikata Anwar, one of Mohammadpur's top criminals.

Acting on Anwar's instructions, Babu allegedly coordinated criminal operations with teenage gang members.

More than 10 cases -- including charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery, mugging, and theft -- have been filed against him at different police stations in Dhaka, Rab said.

The elite force also said that in recent drives in Mohammadpur, it arrested several criminals, including drug dealer Bhuiyan Sohel alias Buniya Sohel, Chua Selim Group chief Md Selim Ashrafi alias Chua Selim alias Chora Selim, and "Kobzikata" Anwar, along with their accomplices.