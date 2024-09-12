Rab arrests ex-DMP chief Asaduzzaman

Rapid Action Battalion last night arrested the former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia at Mohakhali in the capital.

Lt Col Munim Ferdous, director of the legal and media wing of Rab Headquarters, told The Daily Star, "Based on specific information, we conducted a drive near Mohakhali flyover and made the arrest at 11:00pm [Wednesday]. Asaduzzaman was wanted in a case filed with the Khilgaon Police Station," he said.

Munim said they would hand over the arrestee to the detective branch of DMP.

On September 3, a case was filed against 13 incumbent and former police officers, including Asaduzzaman, in connection with the death of Nuruzzaman Jony, former general secretary of the Khilgaon Thana unit Chhatra Dal, in police custody in 2015.

Jony's father Yakub Ali filed the case.

Asaduzzaman recently hogged the headlines over corruption allegations. The Anti-Corruption Commission also started an investigation into his wealth.