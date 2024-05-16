Rab arrests ‘Arsa acting chief’, seizes weapons

Rapid Action Battalion yesterday claimed to have arrested the acting chief of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army in Bangladesh and one of his cohorts from Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya and seized weapons and explosives.

The arrests were made during an early morning raid on an "Arsa den" at Lal Pahar (hill) near the Rohingya camp no 20, said Commander Arafat Islam, director of the Legal and Media Wing of the force.

Five grenades, three rifle grenades, 10 handmade grenades, 13 molotov cocktails, a foreign-made revolver, nine rounds of 9mm pistol ammunition, a light gun and three cartridges were also seized, he added.

Arsa sourced the arms, and explosives from the crisis-hit neighbouring country, he said referring to Myanmar.

The arrestees are Mohammad Shahnur alias Master Solim, one of the chief coordinators and commander of Arsa in Bangladesh, and his associate Mohammad Riaz, 27 of Balukhali camp, the Rab official said.

According to Rab, the force has been conducting regular drives against the Myanmar-based militant group after a spate of killings and criminal activities in the Rohingya camps. In 2023, 64 people were killed by terrorist groups for various reasons.

Rab said, since then, regular drives against Arsa have resulted in significant gains against the group as most of the top leadership were arrested. The drives also seized a large tranche of arms and explosives.

The ensuing leadership crisis left the group mostly inactive, it added.

However, in recent times, crimes have been rising in the camps again as, according to the Rab official, some prominent Arsa members from the neighbouring country were sent there to reorganise the group's leadership.

A resident of camp no 15 in Ukhiaya, Solim, came to Bangladesh in 2017. According to Rab, he previously served as a bodyguard of Arsa chief Ataullah for two months. He was a zone commander of Arsa in Myanmar.

There are several cases against him, including three for murder.

Legal proceedings are underway against the arrestees, the Rab official said.