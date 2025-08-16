Rab arrests ‘ambulance syndicate leader’ in Shariatpur newborn’s death

Father of the baby alleges their ambulance was obstructed over a fare difference of Tk 2,000

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab-8) today arrested a man accused of leading an "ambulance syndicate," in connection with the death of a newborn in Shariatpur.

The arrestee has been identified as Sabuj Dewan, 28, said Superintendent of Police Mir Monir Hossain, commander of Rab-8.

The incident occurred on the evening of August 14 when a newborn, critically ill after birth, died while being transported to Dhaka.

According to the family, the ambulance was blocked and held up for nearly 30 minutes by a group demanding that the child be taken in a local ambulance, despite the family having hired a Dhaka-bound vehicle at a lower fare.

The newborn's father, Nur Hossain Sardar, 32, an electrician from Dhaka, filed a case with Palong Model Police Station early today, naming four individuals -- Sabuj, Abu Taher Dewan, Md Billal, and Abdul Hai -- along with five to six unidentified suspects.

The father alleged that the obstruction was over a fare difference of Tk 2,000.

"Had I known my child would die over a Tk 2,000 dispute, I would have paid the higher fare. I demand justice and strict punishment for the perpetrators," he said.

According to the case statement, Nur Hossain's wife was admitted to New Metro Diagnostic Center and Clinic in Shariatpur with labour pain on August 14. After a failed natural delivery, she underwent a caesarean section at 3:00pm.

Right after birth, the baby boy fell critically ill and was first taken to Fatema Medical before being referred to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital. Doctors advised immediate transfer to Dhaka for advanced treatment.

Around 6:45pm the same day, the family hired a Dhaka-bound ambulance for Tk 5,000. As they prepared to leave, Sabuj and 10–11 others intercepted the vehicle, seized the keys, and demanded that the family hire a local ambulance instead.

Despite the family's protests, the group held up the ambulance for approximately 30 minutes, during which the newborn suffocated and died at around 7:15pm, the case statement read.

Following a tip-off, Rab-8 conducted a raid at 5:15am today in Bera Chikundi village under Palong thana and arrested Sabuj.

He has since been handed over to Palong Model Police Station and subsequently sent to jail via court order, said Helal Uddin, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Police have sought a 10-day remand to interrogate him, and efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects are ongoing, he added.

Abdul Hai, president of the Ambulance Owners' Welfare Association, claimed the child reportedly had breathing issues from birth and a verbal altercation occurred between some drivers and the family.

"Eventually, the baby died in the ambulance. Life and death are in the hands of Allah," he said.

Since the incident, the availability of ambulances at Shariatpur Sadar Hospital has dropped significantly, with only one or two seen operating. The other accused remain at large.