Star Digital Report
Tue May 14, 2024 03:04 PM
Last update on: Tue May 14, 2024 03:09 PM

Rab arrests 7 suspected robbers

Star Digital Report
Photo: Collected

Rapid Action Battalion has arrested seven suspected robbers in separate drives in Gazipur and Dhaka last night.

Based on a tip off, RAB-1 arrested Shah Alam,18, Hriday Hossain,22, Rasedul Islam, 18, Sakil, 20, Russell, 24, Rafiq, 22, and Sheikh Farid, 34, from Gazipur's Tongi and the capital's Airport area, Mahfuzur Rahman, assistant superintendent of police and assistant director (media), said in a press release this morning.

They also recovered seven knives, a mobile phone, and Tk 2,100 in cash from the arrestees.

push notification