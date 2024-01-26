Rab arrests 6 robbers with firearms in the Bay

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) claimed that they have arrested six robbers during a raid in the Bay of Bengal near Cox's Bazar.

The arrested are Md Badsha, 27, Md Maruful Islam, 22, Raihan Uddin, 22, Ershadul Islam, 20, and Md Rafi, 19, and Raihan Uddin, 22.

While briefing at Cox's Bazar fishery ghat around 10:00am, Rab-15 commander Lt Col HM Sajjad Hossain said that they seized three firearms, three sharp weapons, 10 mobile phones, and 14 cartridges from the robbers' possession, our local correspondent reports.

The raid was conducted at the estuary of Maheshkhali and Bankkhali in the Bay last night following a complaint made by a fisherman whose boat was robbed on January 22, said the Rab-15 commander.

Abshar Uddin Budhu, who is accused in 30 cases, led the gang to commit robbery on the sea, the official added.

He also said, "Ishaq and Jalal Pekua are the local godfathers of these robbers. Both of them are accused in 10 cases. They contacted with robbers of different areas in Cox's Bazar and sent them to the sea with boats and weapons."

Legal action has been taken against them, he said.