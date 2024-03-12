Crime & Justice
UNB, Natore
Tue Mar 12, 2024 01:03 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 12, 2024 01:05 PM

Rab arrests 6 for extortion on Natore-Bogura Highway

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) said that they have arrested six people who were extorting money from vehicles carrying goods on the Natore-Bogura Highway under Singra upazila of Natore early today.

The arrestees were identified as Ariful Islam, Hafiz, Mansur, Bakul Khan, Nazrul Islam and Kudrat.

Based on a tip-off, members of Natore Rab Camp conducted a drive on the Natore-Bogura Highway and found fake receipts of money of various organisations and cash from them.

Natore Rab Camp Senior Assistant Director Sanjoy Kumar Sarkar confirmed the matter.

A case was filed against the six and they were handed over to Singra Police Station, he said.

