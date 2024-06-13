Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 13, 2024 09:51 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 13, 2024 09:55 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Rab arrests 5 muggers

They robbed people posing as law enforcers, journos
Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 13, 2024 09:51 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 13, 2024 09:55 PM
Photo: Collected

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested five members of a mugging gang who posed as law enforcement officers and journalists to commit robberies.

Rab Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Arafat Islam disclosed the information at a press briefing today, reports our Dhaka University correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On June 6, the gang robbed three employees of Salvo Chemical Industry in Sreepur, Gazipur while they were returning from the bank with workers' salaries. Following the incident, a case was filed with Sreepur Police Station.

The gang members, identified as Hamim Islam, one of the masterminds, Jinnah Mia, Amin Hossain, Rubel Islam and Ashiqur Rahman, were arrested in Gazipur and Dhaka.

Rab seized a microbus used in robberies, two pistols, fake Rab jackets, a handcuff, and Tk 1.62 lakh from them.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সারা দেশে থেমে থেমে বৃষ্টি থাকবে কালও
|আবহাওয়া

ঈদে কেমন থাকবে আবহাওয়া

আজ শুক্রবার খুলনায় দেশের সর্বোচ্চ তাপমাত্রা ৩৮ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস রেকর্ড করেছে আবহাওয়া অধিদপ্তর।

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিএসএফের ‘গুলি চালানোর’ আশঙ্কায় সীমান্ত এলাকায় না যেতে বিজিবির মাইকিং

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification