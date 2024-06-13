Rab arrests 5 muggers

They robbed people posing as law enforcers, journos

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested five members of a mugging gang who posed as law enforcement officers and journalists to commit robberies.

Rab Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Arafat Islam disclosed the information at a press briefing today, reports our Dhaka University correspondent.

On June 6, the gang robbed three employees of Salvo Chemical Industry in Sreepur, Gazipur while they were returning from the bank with workers' salaries. Following the incident, a case was filed with Sreepur Police Station.

The gang members, identified as Hamim Islam, one of the masterminds, Jinnah Mia, Amin Hossain, Rubel Islam and Ashiqur Rahman, were arrested in Gazipur and Dhaka.

Rab seized a microbus used in robberies, two pistols, fake Rab jackets, a handcuff, and Tk 1.62 lakh from them.